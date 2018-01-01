The accident happened just after 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the corner of W12th St and Cherry St.

According to police, a man driving a pick-up truck was traveling east on W 12th St, when he went through an intersection and hit a silver SUV that was in a turn lane trying to turn south onto Cherry St.

The impact of the crash pushed the SUV into a 14 passenger church van.

Several people in that van are now being treated at a hospital for injuries.

Police say, the driver of the pick-up truck is suspected of driving while under the influence.