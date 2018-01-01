Just over a month ago, fire tore through Conneaut Valley Health Center and destroyed the complex that helped so many.

Meadville Medical Center, which helped operate the center, has been picking up the pieces ever since.

Since the fire, the Meadville Medical Center has redirected all patients to Meadville for both medical and dental needs while the future of the small health center is still being figured out.

Conneaut Valley Health Center is considered a rural health clinic and must be rebuilt in the same place.

Meadville Medical Center already pledged its commitment to Conneautville. Now it's just a matter of logistics.

"Lets start looking at the long term vision of what we can do and that's kind of where we are now," said Don Rhoten of Meadville Medical Center. "[We're] really investigating what services will be there, how long it will take, what it will look like. That process is probably going to take a few months."

Conneautville has around 750 residents. The clinic was the only medical and dental office in the borough.