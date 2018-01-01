EDINBORO, Pa. - Last year proved to be the deadliest ever for drug overdoses in Erie County. Data shows much of that was speared by the opioid epidemic. Now, Edinboro University is arming its medical students with the knowledge to help combat the crisis.

The campus is equipped with a medical simulation lab where the patient is fake, but the situation is real for the school's nursing students. It's a crash course into a saving the life of someone overdosing heroin or opioid-based prescription drugs.

"We have the technology, the pulse-(oxygen), you can hear lung sounds, the patient responds to you, they can blink," Senior nursing student Brianne Falkowski said of the high-tech test mannequin whom they call "Adam."

"It's about as true as you can get without a real patient," said senior nursing student Sean Smith. "That's the goal of (simulation)."

At their disposal: medicine like Narcan and other narcotic overdose treatments. Professors, including Dr. Terri Astorino, are monitoring the patient and how quickly students are working to save Adam. The program is geared to help the 50-or-so upcoming graduates prepare for perhaps the biggest challenge facing both students and medical professionals today: how to treat and combat the opioid crisis.

"A very important piece of the care of the patient is understanding how to communicate with them, to build a rapport, to try to get them into some kind of treatment," Astorino said.

Edinboro University developed the program a little over two years ago, what they say was a direct response to the growing opioid crisis in Western Pennsylvania.

The preparation is both key and timely. Nearly 1 in 5 deaths investigated by the Erie County Coroner's Office in 2017 was drug-related; 54 percent of those involved fentanyl, another 26 percent involved heroin

In the simulation lab, the nursing students were able to revive their patient on-time. "Adam" is breathing once again, his eyes now open. They have just a few minutes to save a life, a lesson with real consequences they will take into the real-world in less than two months.