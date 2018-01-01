Two men face charges in two states following a pursuit with a stolen vehicle on Interstate 90 in Pennsylvania that ended in a crash at a rest area in Ohio.

It started around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 90 westbound near mile marker 6 in Springfield Township, Erie County.

State Police attempted to pull over a white Honda CR-V for traffic violations, but the suspect failed to stop.

The pursuit passed the state line and continued into Ohio, where the driver lost control of the SUV and crashed while turning into a public rest area, troopers said.

The two inside the vehicle, who have been identified as David Hamel and William Broks, were arrested and detained by State Police and taken into custody by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.