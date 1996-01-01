Former President of Edinboro University Foster Diebold has died at age 85, following a very brief illness. Sources tell Erie News Now Diebold had been living in Marathon, Florida in the Florida Keys when he became ill about a week ago.

Foster Diebold served as president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania from 1979 to 1996. According to the Edinboro University website, that is the second-longest tenure by a president in the institution's history.

During his tenure, the name of the school changed from Edinboro State College to Edinboro University. That change came along with the creation of the State System of Higher Education Act in Pennsylvania.

Sources close to the university remember that Diebold came to Edinboro during difficult times for the institution, not unlike the financial and enrollment challenges Edinboro is currently facing. Diebold is remembered for leading the university to make difficult and sometimes unpopular decisions to stabilize its course for the future.

The Diebold Center for the Performing Arts on campus was named in his honor in 1992.

President Diebold also had a profound impact on the Edinboro athletics program, according to the university website. He oversaw the Fighting Scots athletics transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II Status. That was followed by the elevation of the wrestling program to Division I status in 1986-87. During Diebold's tenure, Edinboro athletic teams won four national championships and 33 Pennsylvania state athletic conference titles. He was inducted into the Edinboro Athletics Hall of fame in 2006.