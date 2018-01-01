Those who worked under he second longest serving president in Edinboro University history are remembering his leadership style and accomplishments. Foster Diebold, who served as president from 1979 to 1996, died in Florida, after a sudden, brief illness.

Friends and colleagues who worked for Diebold remember him making tough decisions, to turn Edinboro around, when the university faced financial and enrollment issues similar to the ones it is facing now.

Janet Bowker, who first met Diebold as a student on the Edinboro volleyball team, and babysat for his daughters, went on to a 33-year career at Edinboro. She is Director of Operations at Porreco College, a property given to the university because of a capital campaign Diebold launched. She credited his success at Edinboro to his strong leadership qualities and integrity. "Well he had a very strong personality, and he was in charge and his staff, his executive team, regardless of whether they always agreed with what was being said or done followed though with it."

Emily Morris, now Vice President for Marketing at Chautauqua Institution, served as Executive Assistant to Foster Diebold, after being invited to participate in one year mentoring program, that changed her career path. She called it remarkable that he stayed in such a challenging position for 17 years. "As I think back on his leadership style, I think he was transparent, I think he was quite intelligent and was extremely well read but he was a student of ethics, and you saw that in his leadership...you may not have agreed with him, but you could not argue with the manner in which he went about what he did."