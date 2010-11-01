ERIE, Pa. - Property owners in the Millcreek Township School District can expect to pay more for their home next year should the preliminary budget released Monday pass this summer. That's about $40 more for a $100,000 home.

"The state thinks that we have more money and we should rely more heavily on our local resources as compared to a district such as (the Erie School District)," said Aaron O'Toole, the district's finance and accounting director, referencing the revised Fair Funding Formula.

The tax hike would generate about $1.5 million to help offset the $2.5 million deficit facing the district. Without the extra money, the district could cut higher-cost curriculum areas such as science and technology, according to Superintendent Bill Hall.

"We've been saying every year that we know we have to generate about $2.5 million of new revenue," Hall said.

Inside the $100.6 million budget includes the planned security and safety upgrades at the district's ten schools, including McDowell and McDowell Intermediate High Schools. The security resource officer will remain at McDowell. Funding for the enclosed walkway between the two schools and improved surveillance cameras are also included, O'Toole said.

"We don't have funding for additional security resource officers," he added.

What's important to remember, both Hall and O'Toole said, is that this budget is not a done-deal just yet. Millcreek Twp. School District board members will likely pass theirs next month. All school districts in Pennsylvania are required to pass a budget by June 30.

Last year, the Millcreek Twp. School Board raised taxes just one-third of one percent. This year, they could take it to the full state-regulated Act 1 index of 2.9 percent.

"There is a balance that we have to find and we'll find it," Hall said.

What are the other options?

1. Full tax increase In all, the M.T.S.D. school board is considering three options presented by O'Toole on Monday. They include the option presented above, in which a 2.9 percent tax hike worth about $40 per $100,000 home. The district would have to make up for the remaining $1 million by saving $200,000 in salaries through retirements; borrowing $400,000 from the assigned fund balance; about $200,000 would come from anticipated contract savings; $125,000 would come from the long-term plan to upgrade the district's IT infrastructure; another $75,000 would come from a capital projects transfer, notably security upgrades. This would create a balanced budget.

2. Half tax increase This would gain $750,000 for the district, the equivalent of $20 per $100,000 home. Some of the savings listed in option 1 would apply in option 2, but does not include borrowing IT funds or capital projects transfers. The anticipated contract savings would double under this option. It would leave the district with a $1.1 million deficit, which would likely be covered by STEM curriculum cuts, district officials say.