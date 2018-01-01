PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Democrat Jay Breneman is waiting on a ruling from a judge after a hearing today on his nominating petition for a Pennsylvania State House seat.

After a four-hour hearing in Pittsburgh Tuesday, the judge did not make a ruling but is expected to do so within the next few days, according to Breneman's attorney Lawrence Otter. The objection to Breneman's nominating petition was filed March 13 by registered Democrats Maureen and Daniel Cephas. It challenged the validity of nearly 120 signatures collected on the petition. Three-hundred valid signatures are required to be a candidate for state representative. If they are found invalid it would be enough to remove Breneman from the ballot.

Otter tells Erie News Now Tuesday afternoon he is "reasonably confident" that Breneman, the former Erie County Council chairman, will win this case.

Breneman has not formally announced his candidacy for 2nd District State Representative, a position currently held by Flo Fabrizio, who is retiring at the end of his 2018 term citing medical reasons.

Fabrizio has endorsed fellow Democrat, Erie City Councilman Bob Merski to succeed him. Former Erie Mayor Rick Filippi is also on the May 15th primary ballot.