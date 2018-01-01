U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-Pennsylvania) will meet with local students about school safety and gun violence, but not totally on their terms. The students want a town hall meeting with the public invited. Kelly prefers to meet privately with the students.

Kelly says face-to-face town halls are no longer an option for him to learn the opinions of the public. He said just 15 people showed up for his last town hall meeting.He says his preferred method for listening to the public is not with in-person town halls, but with telephone town halls. Kelly says his office dials in 60,000 to 70,000 constituents for those telephone sessions.



He says people prefer the comfort of not having to travel to an auditorium. Kelly, himself, prefers reaching out to as many people as he can.

"So when people say, 'Well you're not reaching any people.' I say 'Are you kidding me?' We've had people from the U.K. call us on telephone town halls. We believe the telephone town hall is the safest, most effective, and most efficient way to do it. It costs our voters nothing to participate," he said.