The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to Erie News Now that an investigation is underway into a body found Wednesday afternoon. The body of what's only being described as a white male, was made at 12:16 pm. The man's body was discovered in the 6700 block of Lake Road in Geneva Township.

The sheriff's office is working with the Ashtabula County Coroner's office, but the coroner is not releasing any information at this time. The body was found washed ashore and at this time, it's not known how long the man had been there.