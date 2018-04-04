Piano Soloist Simone Dinnerstein Performs at Barber National Institute
Her performance is part of the Philharmonic's efforts to bring music to children.
Students at the Barber National Institute were treated to a special performance Wednesday morning.
Piano soloist Simone Dinnerstein presented a mini-concert as part of the Erie Philharmonic's educational outreach.
She is best known for her success with her recording of Bach's Goldberg Variations. Dinnerstein raised the money herself to fund the project.
"We always want to find a way to bring music back into the community," said Steve Weiser, executive director of the Erie Philharmonic. "Sometimes, we want to find a way to reach outside our concert hall. We know people come to the Warner Theatre, but we want to be able to bring the music directly to them. By bringing our guest artist here, we are able to offer a once-in-a-lifetime performance opportunity right here in the Barber Center."
Dinnerstein will play the regional premiere of a piano concerto by Philip Glass for the Erie Philharmonic Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Warner Theatre.