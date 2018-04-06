The Erie Catholic Diocese has apologized for sexual abuse that occurred within the church. It also released the names of clergy, and laypeople, who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse. Today's announcement by the diocese is being applauded as a major step in the right direction. Rank and file Catholics, as well as those who help sexual abuse victims, are pleased with the church's action.

Bishop Lawrence Persico said some people have told him that the diocese should not release the names. They told him it would open old wounds. But, the diocese decided to release the names in the hope that it heals wounds.



Some people who attended Mass today at Saint Peter Cathedral agree with the bishop's decision.

"I would say so yes. I'm not criticizing him whatsoever. Other dioceses do it, so why not here," said Walter Skobodzynski.

"I think it's important to be up front and open and tell the truth to the world, and let other people judge," said Terry McAndrew.

Paul Lukach, the Executive Director of the Crime Victim Center of Erie County, also applauded the diocese decision to release the names. He says it is part of bringing justice to the victims.

"I think a lot of people are going to feel relief. They're going to be able to move forward with getting the help that they need, knowing that people believe them," Lukach said.