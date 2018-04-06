A restaurant near the Millcreek Mall had to be evacuated Friday afternoon after a fire broke out in a dumpster.

It was reported at Cheddar's Restaurant on Interchange Road just after 2 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the back of the building. That's where the dumpster is located in an attached garage.

The fire activated the sprinkler system, which quickly put out most of the flames. The flames did not spread, but they caused heavy smoke in the restaurant, which was open at the time. Firefighters had to ventilate the restaurant.

Kearsarge's assistant fire chief said the cause is under investigation.