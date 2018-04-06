ERIE, Pa. - What a difference a year can make for the Erie BayHawks. The 2016-17 team won just fourteen of their 50 games. This season, they doubled that win total.

The team was back at the Erie Insurance Arena Friday with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

"We put in an honest day's work every day trying to get better at whatever it is we're doing," said BayHawks General Manager Malik Rose. "That's kind of been our mantra all season long."

After it was announced in early 2017 that the original BayHawks franchise would move to Lakeland, Fla. for next season, fans like Larry Russell weren't certain Erie would see pro basketball again. But a new franchise was simultaneously announced, this one owned by the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association, filling the region's appetite for the game.

"Erie is still a good basketball town," said Russell, of Girard, who was at Friday's playoff game with his family. "Win or lose, you see some great talent come through here."

This season, the team has notched its first two postseason wins ever. That renewed success has led to a growing attendance this season with an average of 2,500 fans a night. Friday's game had an attendance of 4,413. Angie Fronzaglia and her husband, Doug, were courtside at Friday's playoff game.

"You look at all of the fans here tonight, half of them are kids and youth looking up to these guys," said Angie, who was attending her first-ever BayHawks game.

"Erie has flourished because of it," Doug said. "All of it has really made Erie some place to be, finally."

For now, fans are soaking in the moment. The Hawks made it clear that Erie was a starter market for their NBA G-League franchise, which moves to College Park, Georgia for the 2019-20 season.

But Russell and the thousands around him at Friday's game will back their team as long as they're here.