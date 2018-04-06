Tonight, first responders from Titusville, and the surrounding areas were honored with dinner, and donations at an annual event.

They were treated to a dinner by the Loyal Order of Moose Fraternity members.



In addition to sharing a meal, and some conversation, each department received a check for $2,000, courtesy of the moose lodge.



We’re told, a total of $34,000 was donated to the departments.



Because many of the units are volunteer-based, every dollar counts.



And while the money keeps things running, so too, does the cohesion between the services.



Most of them collaborated during the devastating fires that destroyed several buildings in downtown Titusville earlier this year.



And while they may have each other’s backs, it's what the general public can do to pitch in that can make all the difference

"The way they can help us the most is to just continue to look out for each other." Chief of the Titusville Fire Department, Joe Lamey said.



"You don't have to be a firefighter or an EMT, you can just be a reserve member to do this for us." Assistant Chief of the Cherrytree Township Volunteer Fire Department, Don Deliman said



"If you notice something, or you think something is suspicious, call us, and let us get involved. Titusville Police Chief,Harold J. Minch said “If you have questions, certainly call us, we're here for you, it's what we do."