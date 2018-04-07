The process of building the Erie Otters continued this morning as the team selected right-handed defenseman Jamie Drysdale of the Toronto Marlboros with the fourth overall selection the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

The 5'11", 157-pound defenseman spent last season in Toronto where he registered eight goals and 50 points in 57 games. He also served as the team's captain this past year.

Drysdale was named the Greater Toronto Hockey League Player of the Year for the 2018-18 season at just 15 years old.

The young defenseman glad that Erie is his newest team

"Erie was the place that I wanted to go to," said Drysdale on the OHL Priority Selection Show. "Obviously I am very excited. It just means everything."

The Otters also made two more selections in the first three rounds. Erie had no picks in round two but picked twice in round three.

With the 58th selection in the OHL Draft, the Otters took Drysdale's Marlboro teammate Ryan Alexander. The 5'10" centerman played 58 games with Toronto last year, scoring 35 goals and 71 points.

With their other third round pick, Erie selected another center in Frankie Carogioiello of the Toronto Junior Canadiens. He is a 5'8" centerman who had 12 goals and 43 points this past year.