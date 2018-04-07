Otters Select 14 in OHL Priority Draft
On Saturday, the Erie Otters added 14 new players to their organization in the OHL Priority Selection Draft.
The top pick for Erie was Jamie Drysdale who turned 16 on draft day. The Toronto Marlboro defenseman was the fourth overall selection in the draft.
He was not the only Marlboro to join Erie. With their next pick in the draft which came in the third round, the Otters selected Ryan Alexander. The center is currently committed to Arizona St. He, however, can forgo his commitment and join Erie.
With their next two selections, the Otters selected another center in Frankie Carogioiello of the Toronto Junior Canadiens and Ethan Ritchie of the Oakville Rangers.
Here is the complete list of the Otters selections in the Priority Draft:
- Round 1 – 4th Overall – Jaime Drysdale D 5’10” 158lbs.
- Round 3 – 58th Overall – Ryan Alexander C 5’9” 146lbs.
- Round 3 – 60th Overall – Frankie Carogioiello C 5’8” 146lbs.
- Round 5 – 81st Overall – Ethan Ritchie D 5’11” 187lbs.
- Round 6 – 104th Overall – Daniel Baldassarra C 5’7” 144lbs.
- Round 6 – 113th Overall – Logan Maunder D 5’10” 174lbs.
- Round 6 – 120th Overall – Elias Cohen C 5’9” 136lbs.
- Round 7 – 124th Overall – Cameron Morton D 6’0” 177lbs.
- Round 8 – 144th Overall – Noah Sedore LW 5’7” 149lbs.
- Round 9 – 164th Overall – John Richer D 6’3” 175lbs.
- Round 11 – 204th Overall – Bryan Huggins D 5’9” 150lbs.
- Round 12 – 224th Overall – Aidan Campbell G 6’2” 173lbs.
- Round 13 – 244th Overall – Aidan Flynn RW 5’11” 152lbs.
- Round 15 – 284th Overall – Justin Mauro C 5’4” 125lbs.
Next up for the Erie Otters is the U18 draft which takes place this Wednesday.