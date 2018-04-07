On Saturday, the Erie Otters added 14 new players to their organizations in the OHL Priority Selection Draft.

The top pick for Erie was Jamie Drysdale who turned 16 on draft day. The Toronto Marlboro defenseman was the fourth overall selection in the draft.

He was not the only Marlboro to join Erie. With their next pick in the draft which came in the third round, the Otters selected Ryan Alexander. The center is currently committed to Arizona St. He, however, can forgo his commitment and join Erie.

With their next two selections, the Otters selected another center in Frankie Carogioiello of the Toronto Junior Canadiens and Ethan Ritchie of the Oakville Rangers.

Here is the complete list of the Otters selections in the Priority Draft:

Round 1 – 4 th Overall – Jaime Drysdale D 5’10” 158lbs.

Round 3 – 58 th Overall – Ryan Alexander C 5’9” 146lbs.

Round 3 – 60 th Overall – Frankie Carogioiello C 5’8” 146lbs.

Round 5 – 81 st Overall – Ethan Ritchie D 5’11” 187lbs.

Round 6 – 104 th Overall – Daniel Baldassarra C 5’7” 144lbs.

Round 6 – 113 th Overall – Logan Maunder D 5’10” 174lbs.

Round 6 – 120 th Overall – Elias Cohen C 5’9” 136lbs.

Round 7 – 124 th Overall – Cameron Morton D 6’0” 177lbs.

Round 8 – 144 th Overall – Noah Sedore LW 5’7” 149lbs.

Round 9 – 164 th Overall – John Richer D 6’3” 175lbs.

Round 11 – 204 th Overall – Bryan Huggins D 5’9” 150lbs.

Round 12 – 224 th Overall – Aidan Campbell G 6’2” 173lbs.

Round 13 – 244 th Overall – Aidan Flynn RW 5’11” 152lbs.

Round 15 – 284th Overall – Justin Mauro C 5’4” 125lbs.