The statewide opening day of Pennsylvania trout season is one week away on April 14, but Saturday offered a chance to mentor young people in the sport of fishing, and get a head start on the trout.

Thanks to the TV show "Erie Extreme," mentor youth fishing day took place at the Waterworks ponds on Presque Isle State Park.

One adult could legally take a kid under the age of 16 fishing on stocked waters.

The mentor needed a fishing license and a trout stamp. The students needed a mentored youth permit.

If the pairs didn't have rods and reels, Erie Extreme provided them.

They'll be making a season three TV show out of the shared learning experience.