State Police at Kane are investigating a helicopter crash late Sunday afternoon near Smethport, Pennsylvania in McKean County. McKean County Coroner Mike Cahill, is now confirming that two people on board the helicopter suffered fatal injuries. Their names will not be released until relatives have been notified.

The 911 Center in McKean County indicates that they dispatched multiple rescue units to the scene. The helicopter went down around 5:15 p.m. in a remote wooded area off East Valley Road in Smethport.

JoEllen Wankel, a reporter from the Bradford Era says the newspaper had a crew near the scene of the accident. She said the crash site is so remote, it was difficult for rescue crews to reach it. Photographer Fran De Lancey provided a photo of rescuers on the way to the scene. Crews responded from Smethport Fire Department, Port Allegany's Star Hose Company and from Eldred and Norwich Townships.

We now have confirmed reports there were three people on board the helicopter. It was reportedly being used in a power line repair or construction project. The pilot, suffered fractures and was flown by Stat Medevac to an area hospital.