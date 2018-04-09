For the Erie County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force, a special outreach effort Sunday could not be more timely.

It was actually a family-oriented event at Tom Ridge Environmental Center called Be a Superhero.

Kids got a chance to meet local heroes, including firefighters, police, EMS rescuers and other officials.

The idea is to help families learn about child abuse prevention techniques but also show kids that real super heroes don't wear capes, but they are there to help if a child has a problem.

"Our theme is to be a superhero," said Gina Lesoski, Erie County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force. "For us, that means reporting child abuse if you see it. We want to encourage the community to pay attention. We want these children to come here and try to meet with some authority figures, law enforcement and EMS, so if something does happen in their life, they are not so afraid maybe to talk to these people and get help."