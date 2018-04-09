Mercyhurst University to Remove All Honors, Tributes to Dr. William Garvey
Garvey was named by the Erie Catholic Diocese Friday as a former lay teacher and coach credibly accused of sexual abuse.
Mercyhurst University will be removing all honors and tributes to former president Dr. William Garvey from its campuses, its president and chair of the board announced Monday.
He spent 43 years at Mercyhurst University, including 25 years as the university's longest-serving president from 1980 to 2005.
The University intends to remove Garvey’s presidential photograph from the library and remove the name Garvey Park as its first course of action.
"While the painful events surrounding Dr. Garvey are part of our past, they are not our present or our future," said the message from President Michael Victor and Richard Lanzillo. "We must move forward in a way true to who we are and what our Mercy heritage compels us to do. It is our hope that the actions of the current administration and the board will help bring healing and restoration to the victims."
