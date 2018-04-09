You can pick up a sweet treat this week to benefit an Erie organization.

Erie-area Panera Bread cafes are selling puzzle piece shortbread cookies now through Sunday, April 15 for National Autism Awareness Month.

All the proceeds will go to the Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania.

This year, part of the money will be used to purchase tickets for individuals and families living with an autism spectrum disorder, so they can enjoy an Erie Seawolves game.

They hope the cookie campaign also raises awareness about the disorder.

"We love to have these community partnerships," said Tish Bartlett, executive director of Autism Society Northwestern Pennsylvania. "It really helps us to reach farther in our won community to raise that awareness, bring it to light as all their customers come. They may have never been touched by autism. This way, they're going to learn a little bit about it and then help us to reach our mission goals."

This is the fifth year for the partnership. It has raised more than $30,000.

The following Erie locations are selling the cookies: