Pennsylvania's Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak spent Tuesday morning touring the Erie County Technical School.

Oleksiak got a first-hand look at the Wolf Administration's investment in job training.

The tour highlighted Governor Wolf's PAsmart initiative.

The initiative focuses on the importance of expanding training and skills for in-demand industries, like technology.

As part of the program, Governor Wolf worked $50 million dollars into the 2018-2019 budget toward those efforts.

"The Governor wants to invest in programs like this to increase opportunities for apprenticeship programs, to increase pathways into ctcs, to increase the opportunities for adults to learn new skills," said Jerry Oleksiak, "to create a 21st century workplace that Pennsylvania's going to need."

Under the PAsmart Initiative, $40 million goes to science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.) $10 million is in the hands of the Department of Labor and Industry, and $7 million goes toward apprentice training.