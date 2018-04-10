For the past four years, Erie County has provided youth the opportunity to get hands-on experience in the workplace and make some money while doing it. However, the mayor says he too would like to get involved in the program.

Currently, the summer jobs program is funded by a group of entities including, the Erie County Government, the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority and the Erie community foundation.

Mayor Schember tells Erie News Now that he has reached out to county executive Kathy Dahlkemper and is excited to get involved.

Schember says he's not sure if the partnership would include funding for the program or if he would open up the city as a potential employer for these students.

The City of Erie hires about 155 people for almost $900,000 in summer jobs every year.

Schember said it would be great to get some low to moderate income kids working in those city summer jobs.