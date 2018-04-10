A judge has dismissed the objection to Democrat Jay Breneman's nominating petition for a Pennsylvania State House seat.

Tuesday's decision comes after a four-hour hearing in Pittsburgh April 3.

"Today, the judge struck down the challenge to my petitions, and in doing so, she affirmed the voice of more than 400 democratic voters," said Breneman in a message to Erie News Now Tuesday. "This challenge did not deter me or my supporters, and I look forward to serving our community as the next State Representative of the 2nd Legislative District."

The objection to Breneman's nominating petition was filed March 13 by registered Democrats Maureen and Daniel Cephas. It challenged the validity of nearly 120 signatures collected on the petition.

300 valid signatures are required to be a candidate for State Representative.

Breneman is expected to announce his candidacy for Second District State Representative at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Lavery Brewing Company.

The State Representative seat is currently held by Flo Fabrizio, who is retiring at the end of his 2018 term for medical reasons.

Fabrizio has endorsed fellow Democrat Erie City Councilman Bob Merski to succeed him. Former Erie Mayor Rick Filippi is also on the May 15th primary ballot.