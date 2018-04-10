News
Edinboro University Appoints Interim Provost
He will start the new role at the end of the spring semester.
Tuesday, April 10th 2018, 2:27 pm EDT
Dr. Jim Fisher has been named as Edinboro University's interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
It was previously held by Edinboro University's interim president Dr. Michael Hannan.
The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education Thursday named Dr. Hannan as interim president. He was initially named acting president March 30 after Dr. Fred Walker's resignation.