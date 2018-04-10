Laban Marsh Seeks Flo Fabrizio's Seat
The first-time candidate is running for the seat currently occupied by Flo Fabrizio, who is not seeking another term.
ERIE, Pa. - Laban Marsh kicked off his campaign for State Representative Second District.
The announcement took place Tuesday evening at Hooch & Blotto's restaurant on Peach St.
The district includes, Summit township, east Millcreek and west Erie.
Marsh feels one of the biggest issues within the city will be property taxes and he's prepared for those questioning his inexperience.
Timothy Kuzma is also running as a Republican. Democrats Bob Merski, Rick Filippi and Jay Brenneman are all expected to compete for the seat as well.