ERIE, Pa. - A timely panel discussion was held at the Jefferson Educational Society, about a play that is about to open at the Erie Playhouse.

"Clybourne Park" is an award winning play that starts in the year 1959.

In act one, community leaders try to stop the sale of a home in a white neighborhood to a black family.

Act two is 50 years later; the roles are reversed when a young white couple buy that same home, in what is now a predominantly black neighborhood,

signaling a new wave of gentrification.

In both instances, a community showdown takes place, pitting race against real-estate.