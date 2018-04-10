Gary Visosky is the owner of Belle-View East in Falconer, Ny. The restaurant is right across the street from the Budget Inn Motel, which is where he says, is the root of all the disturbances.

Police often respond to calls at the motel several times a day.

A law enforcement source told our sister station, WNY News, that public tax dollars are being used to house people fresh out of prison, at the motel.

Visosky is urging action to be taken against the motel owner to come up with ways to prevent the disturbances.