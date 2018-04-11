The Corry man who threatened to shoot up a school is heading to trial on one fewer charge.

A judge bound over one felony count and three misdemeanor counts of terrorist threats for Scott Perkins, 19, during a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. A misdemeanor count for terroristic threats was dropped.

A student at the school reported the threats to a teacher at the school through a Facebook message March 3.

Perkins said he was going to become a school shooter and shoot up the school March 5, according to a police incident report. It was heard by several students between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 12 a.m. Saturday after a fight in the City of Corry, police said.

The teacher who was contacted shared the information with administration, who contacted Cpl. Brian Arnink. Arnink is the school resource officer and a corporal with the Corry Police Department. He investigated and determined Perkins made the verbal threats as a warning to his friends to stay away from school Monday, so they would not be hurt.

Corry investigators determined Perkins does not legally own a gun and apparently did not have access to guns inside of his home.

The felony count was filed for the threat directed toward Corry Area School District while the other four counts were for each of the students he addressed.