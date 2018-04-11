News
LIST: Best Places to Live in Erie County
Wednesday, April 11th 2018, 12:49 pm EDT
Niche has released its list of the 2018 Best Place to Live in Erie County.
- Washington Township
- Fairview
- Edinboro
- Avonia
- Millcreek Township
- North East
- Girard
- Harborcreek Township
- North East Township
- Lawrence Park
- Erie
- Girard Township
- McKean Township
- Lake City
- Wesleyville
The rankings of more than 15,000 places across the nation are based on cost of living, public schools, safety, jobs, local amenities and more. Data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC and Department of Education, along with millions of resident reviews, was used to compile the lists. Learn about the methodology here.