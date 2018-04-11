Niche has released its list of the 2018 Best Place to Live in Erie County.

  1. Washington Township
  2. Fairview
  3. Edinboro
  4. Avonia
  5. Millcreek Township
  6. North East
  7. Girard
  8. Harborcreek Township
  9. North East Township
  10. Lawrence Park
  11. Erie
  12. Girard Township
  13. McKean Township
  14. Lake City
  15. Wesleyville

The rankings of more than 15,000 places across the nation are based on cost of living, public schools, safety, jobs, local amenities and more. Data from the U.S. Census, FBI, CDC and Department of Education, along with millions of resident reviews, was used to compile the lists. Learn about the methodology here.