Upgrades are coming to the Walmart in Corry.

The company said it will roll out several in-store and online innovations to make shopping faster and easier for customers.

It is one of 14 stores in Pennsylvania that see an estimated $49 million in improvements over the next year.

Walmart said it plans to expand the following services:

Online grocery pickup: Customers can order online and pick them up without having to leave their cars. The service is free, and prices are the same as in-store.

Mobile express scan and go: Customers can scan items with their mobile devices while shopping, pay instantly and skip the checkout line.

Walmart pickup towers: Customers can scan a bar code sent to their phone to pick up online orders in less than a minute, just like a high-tech vending machine.

The Corry store is located at 961 E. Columbus Ave.