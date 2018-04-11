News
Upgrades Planned for Corry Walmart
It is one of 14 stores in Pennsylvania that will see the improvements.
Wednesday, April 11th 2018, 1:01 pm EDT
Upgrades are coming to the Walmart in Corry.
The company said it will roll out several in-store and online innovations to make shopping faster and easier for customers.
It is one of 14 stores in Pennsylvania that see an estimated $49 million in improvements over the next year.
Walmart said it plans to expand the following services:
- Online grocery pickup: Customers can order online and pick them up without having to leave their cars. The service is free, and prices are the same as in-store.
- Mobile express scan and go: Customers can scan items with their mobile devices while shopping, pay instantly and skip the checkout line.
- Walmart pickup towers: Customers can scan a bar code sent to their phone to pick up online orders in less than a minute, just like a high-tech vending machine.
The Corry store is located at 961 E. Columbus Ave.
In Mercer County, the Hermitage Walmart at 1275 N. Hermitage Rd. will also see improvements.