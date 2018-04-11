Time is running out for Pennsylvanians to register to vote for the May primary election.

Residents can go to their county election office or online here to register through Monday, April 16.

Existing voters can use the website to change their name, address or party affiliation.

In order to register to vote, you must be:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual desires to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary.

Democrats and Republicans will choose their party's nominees for U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, representatives in Congress, half of state senators, all representatives in the General Assembly and members of the state and county party committees during May 15 primary.