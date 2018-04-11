An Erie organization headed to Washington, D.C. Wednesday in hopes of gaining national attention for a program.

Erie native and former trooper Matt Harris led a meeting with lawmakers and their staff about the Character: Be About It program.

He started it six years ago as a way to increase police-student relationships.

Now, in the wake of school shootings in places like Florida, there is a renewed call for safety in schools.

Congressman Glenn Thompson said the program is a great answer to the issue.

“I thought that as an evidence based program with great outcomes, this was worthy of sharing with the different offices for members who serve with me on the Education Workforce Committee,” said Rep. Thompson (R-PA-5).

“I want to get all the students in my hometown of Erie and across Pennsylvania first and foremost to receive this program," said Matt Harris, founder and director of Character: Be About It. "Then after that, we’ll take it nationwide if other states are interested.”

Harris and Thompson said this meeting in D.C. was about raising awareness for the program.