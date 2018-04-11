News
Shriner's Hospital in Erie Plants Pinwheels for National Child Abuse Prevention Month
This is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and at Shriner's Hospital in Erie, pinwheel planting was done on the front lawn.
Wednesday, April 11th 2018, 7:24 pm EDT by
This is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and at Shriner's Hospital in Erie, pinwheel planting was done on the front lawn.
Young hospital patients, along with students from nearby Harding School, where there for the event.
Micheal Widgrig, the Public & Donor Relations Specialist at Shriner's says, "The pinwheels act as a reminder of a fun childhood that every child deserves."
Shriner's is part of the Erie County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force, that works with different groups in the community to create awareness of the issue.