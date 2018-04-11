This is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and at Shriner's Hospital in Erie, pinwheel planting was done on the front lawn. 
Young hospital patients, along with students from nearby Harding School, where there for the event.

Micheal Widgrig, the Public & Donor Relations Specialist at Shriner's says, "The pinwheels act as a reminder of a fun childhood that every child deserves."

Shriner's is part of the Erie County Child Abuse Prevention Task Force, that works with different groups in the community to create awareness of the issue. 