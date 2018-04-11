It's now official: Jay Breneman is running for State Representative.

Breneman, the former Erie County Council chairman, formally announced his bid Wednesday evening. His campaign was stalled after his nominating petition was challenged last month. Tuesday, a judge in the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court dismissed the objection ruling the petition is valid.

Breneman, 35, becomes the third Democrat to announce their candidacy for the 2nd Legislative District seat, joining Erie City Councilman Bob Merski and former Erie Mayor Rick Filippi.