Investigators will be out searching for the cause of an early morning fire in Fairview that heavily damaged several storage units.

The fire broke out around 4:10 a.m. Thursday at Fairview Self Storage in the 7000 block of West Ridge Rd.

Traffic was closed from Franklin to Dobler Rd. on Route 20 for just over an hour while crews worked to put the fire out.

Around 8-10 storage units are reportedly impacted by the fire. Some of those units are said to be a total loss.

No one was injured during the firefight.