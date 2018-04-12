UPMC Hamot Updates Hospital Equipment, Receives New ICU Beds
Construction continues to be underway at UPMC Hamot as the hospital works to update its facilities in a $111 million renovation project. The latest in that renovation, which is still in the early stages, the hospital purchased new intensive care unit beds. UPMC Hamot spent $1 million on 44 ICU beds, which are already up and running. The ICU beds are replacing the old ones and will eventually be moved to a new 7-story patient tower.
Hospital officials say these renovations will allow the hospital to have state of the art equipment for their patients.
"A patient, especially in critical care, the most important thing we can do really is keep them moving from a nursing perspective and while at first they may be too ill to get out of bed these beds are unique in that we can tip the patient from side to side automatically,” said Chief Nursing Officer Jim Donnelly. “We can set the bed to do it automatically so that we keep them moving constantly."