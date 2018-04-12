Construction continues to be underway at UPMC Hamot as the hospital works to update its facilities in a $111 million renovation project.

The latest in that renovation, which is still in the early stages, the hospital purchased new intensive care unit beds.

UPMC Hamot spent $1 million on 44 ICU beds, which are already up and running.

The ICU beds are replacing the old ones and will eventually be moved to a new 7-story patient tower.

Hospital officials say these renovations will allow the hospital to have state of the art equipment for their patients.