Highmark and Saint Vincent Hospital are teaming up for a big investment in the Erie community.

Together they are pledging $2.5 million in the Erie Downtown Equity Fund. 

That fund supports the work of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) which centers around revitalizing downtown Erie.

This multi-million dollar investment brings the total amount pledged to the Downtown Equity Fund to $24.25 Million. 

The EDDC plans to invest in purchasing and renovating properties throughout downtown Erie.