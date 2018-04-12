News
Highmark and Saint Vincent Hospital Invest in Erie Community
Highmark and Saint Vincent Hospital are teaming up for a big investment in the Erie community. Together they are pledging $2.5 million in the Erie Downtown Equity Fund.
Thursday, April 12th 2018, 10:24 am EDT
That fund supports the work of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) which centers around revitalizing downtown Erie.
This multi-million dollar investment brings the total amount pledged to the Downtown Equity Fund to $24.25 Million.
The EDDC plans to invest in purchasing and renovating properties throughout downtown Erie.