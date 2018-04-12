The key witness in the Summit Street homicide case who failed to show up to testify, will not spend any time in prison.

On Thursday, Eugene Husband, 24, pleaded guilty to absconding as a witness.

In exchange for his plea, he’s been sentenced to one year probation.

Back in January, Husband was scheduled to testify in the homicide trial of 16-year-old Shakur Franklin, who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on Summit Street, back in July of 2015.

However, Husband failed to show up to testify.

As a result, charges against two of the four defendants in the case---Jahaun Jones and Stephen Russell---were dismissed.

The trial proceeded against Keysawn McLaurin, 20, and Demond Mitchell, 21.

Mitchell was acquitted of all charges at the end of the trial.