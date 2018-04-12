Two Erie residents charged with drug delivery resulting in death now face charges for violating federal drug laws.

The separate indictments were returned Wednesday against Damon D. Henderson and Derrick L. Hemphill Sr.

Henderson, 28, was indicted on seven counts.

He sold a quantity of fentanyl and cocaine that caused a death June 15, 2017, according to the indictment. Henderson is also charged with possessing with intent to deliver various amounts of heroin, fentanyl, a heroin/fentanyl mixture, cocaine and crack cocaine June 20, 2017.

Hemphill, 27, was named in a three-count indictment.

The indictment alleges he sold the fentanyl blamed in a death Nov. 26, 2017. He also possessed with intent to distribute fentanyl and a heroin/fentanyl mixture on the same date, according to the indictment.

Under the law, Henderson faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, a fine of $12,000,000 or both. Hemphill could also spend life in prison, a fine of $3,000,000 or both.