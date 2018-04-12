A development company out of Pittsburgh is hoping new prices will help sell downtown condos.

Construction is nearly completed on the interiors of four of the remaining townhomes in the Union Square development, located at 13th and Peach street in Downtown Erie.

A Pittsburgh company, Fourth River Development, says they've recently dropped the price of the condos.

The Union Square development consists of two buildings with a total of seven townhomes. Two of the seven townhomes ares sold and occupied, so five units in the building are for sale, according to the developer.

"The Union Square townhomes range from 1600 to 2200 square feet, with private street-level garages and cost-saving energy efficient systems and appliances," said John Watson, with Fourth River Development. "Additionally, each townhome qualifies for a generous tax-abatement. The four units being completed are priced from $209,000 to $235,000. The decorated model, with considerable upgrades, is for sale at $272,000, including furnishings." Watson continued.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember says he hopes the new prices spark new interest in the properties, as the city continues its efforts to revitalize the downtown area.