A question has been on many people's minds since a federal investigation began into the finances of the non profit Mothers Against Teen Violence (MAT-V). The question is, "How could all this have happened?".

Erie News Now has been looking into that question. We found that it all revolves around the obvious lack of oversight at MAT-V. Last month we spoke with Adam Bratton, the executive director of The Nonprofit Partnership. It helps non-profit organizations organize, and answers questions those agencies might have about fund raising, management, and leadership.



Bratton says every non-profit has to have a board of directors.

"In Pennsylvania, you need a minimum of three people on your board. They should hold positions related to being a chair of the board, a treasurer, and a secretary," he said.

Erie News Now did some digging last month. We found that three people were listed in incorporation documents filed by MAT-V, when the organization first registered with the state in 2010. They were Sonya Arrington, Christine Jefferson, of Erie, and Rebecca Miller, of Union City. But, according to MAT-V's web site, there no evidence of any board meetings ever being held. There's no minutes of meetings, and no evidence of any by-laws ever being drafted.



Paul Lukach is the executive director of a well-known non-profit, the Crime Victim Center of Erie County. He says that's a recipe for trouble.

"Anytime any person is responsible for other people's money, it's an important, important, responsibility. It has to be taken seriously whether it's two dollars, whether it's a million dollars. That's why it's troubling. If these allegations are true, then somebody wasn't doing the work they were supposed to do," Lukach said.

