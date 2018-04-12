News
Erie Police Cracking Down on Speeders and Aggressive Drivers
Erie police are cracking down on speeders and aggressive drivers. Officers are taking part in PA Drive Safe, a statewide aggressive driving enforcement initiative. The overtime costs for the enforcement program are paid for by PennDOT. Erie police say this kind of initiative is necessary, "Our crash numbers are some of the worst in the state, we still get a lot of distracted drivers and aggressive drivers unfortunately," said Erie Police Lieutenant Pat Durkin. And starti...
Thursday, April 12th 2018, 4:36 pm EDT by
Erie police are cracking down on speeders and aggressive drivers.
Officers are taking part in PA Drive Safe, a statewide aggressive driving enforcement initiative.
The overtime costs for the enforcement program are paid for by PennDOT.
Erie police say this kind of initiative is necessary, "Our crash numbers are some of the worst in the state, we still get a lot of distracted drivers and aggressive drivers unfortunately," said Erie Police Lieutenant Pat Durkin.
And starting Friday, the initiative is region-wide, "From state line to state line to state line from Maryland up to New York, all municipal departments will be doing an aggressive driving enforcement... please slow down leave a little bit early," said Lt. Durkin.