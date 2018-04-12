News

Erie Police Cracking Down on Speeders and Aggressive Drivers

Erie police are cracking down on speeders and aggressive drivers. Officers are taking part in PA Drive Safe, a statewide aggressive driving enforcement initiative. The overtime costs for the enforcement program are paid for by PennDOT. Erie police say this kind of initiative is necessary, "Our crash numbers are some of the worst in the state, we still get a lot of distracted drivers and aggressive drivers unfortunately," said Erie Police Lieutenant Pat Durkin. And starti...