Pennsylvania Sen. Dan Laughlin plans to introduce legislation in the near future that would permit Tasers in school classrooms, he announced Thursday.

They would be stored in a secured lock box, said Sen. Laughlin. Trained, authorized school personnel would swipe a card to unlock the box. Use of the card to access the Taser would automatically notify 911 dispatch, according to the proposal.

He said the legislation would not require schools to participate, but it gives schools boards an option to establish a policy and train staff, so the Taser can be used.

Sen. Laughlin believes it gives schools another option to quickly respond to school shootings and keep children, teachers and staff safe.