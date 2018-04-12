UPMC Hamot is in the midst of a more than $1 million dollars renovation to it's hospital campus.

Interior deconstruction of the professional building has already started, with the outside part to be tackled in June.

The Director of UPMC Facilities and Construction, Brian Iavarone, says, "This building is really a master plan project and our intention was to utilize the land in the most efficient way." A patient tower will be put in it's place with construction set for completion in 2020.