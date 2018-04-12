Laughlin introduced his plan for the bill on Facebook this afternoon.



If passed, the bill would allow schools to have access to the Tasers if their respective school boards approved.



If a school chose to have the devices in their classrooms, they would be stored in a secure lock box.



The box could only be opened by a swipe ID card from an authorized and trained staff member.



Laughlin calls the bill a compromise between giving teacher’s guns or using armed guards in a school. Saying that it could be a more cost-effective way to protect students.



In the coming weeks, he hopes the bill will gain support from his fellow senators. And should he have the support, it will be reviewed by a host of committees, and then, it can be voted on.