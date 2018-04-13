News
Neighborhood Resource Organization Receives Grants for Neighborhood Watch Groups
Neighborhood watch groups can apply for $500 grants for neighborhood cleanups.
The Mercyhurst University Neighborhood Resource Organization (NRO) has received grants to assist Erie city and county neighborhood watch groups.
They can apply for $500 grants for May and June 2018 neighborhood cleanups.
The money comes from a $5,000 grant from the Erie Community Foundation and $1,500 grant from National Fuel.