Route 5 Roundabout Construction Delayed
Roundabout construction delayed until Wednesday, April 18.
Friday, April 13th 2018, 2:09 pm EDT
Monday, April 16th 2018, 8:42 am EDT
Due to the weather forecast, the closure of Route 5 in Millcreek and Fairview townships has been postponed until Wednesday, April 18.
The closure is required to finish construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Millfair Road.
Despite the closure, traffic will be open to all businesses near the intersection.
A detour will be posted using Dutch Road, Route 20 and Asbury Road.
The closure is expected to last 15 days depending on the weather.
Traffic will be using the roundabout once the intersection reopens.