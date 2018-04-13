A process to come up with a priority list of local projects seeking state funding began today.

Community leaders hope to have the list done and sent to Harrisburg in about a week.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper led the meeting to rank 21 local projects vying for funding from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.

Representatives from many of the agencies, authorities, schools and non-profits seeking the money all made their pitch.

Some of them include the Erie Zoo, Erie Events, Erie Port Authority, Scott Enterprises, City Mission and both Gannon and Mercyhurst Universities.

Meeting organizers think speaking with a unified voice will boost the chances of funding for our area.

State Senator Dan Laughlin said, "Well obviously it will make the process a lot easier in Harrisburg if most of the players here have a priority list and we can agree on most of the items. It will be a lot simpler that way."